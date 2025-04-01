15 new schools to open in Almaty September 1

15 new schools will open in the city on September 1. Of these, two are being built by the order of the city akimat and the rest under the Conformable School national project. Information concerning private schools will be made public in June or July.

There are 216 state and 131 private schools in Almaty as of now.

Notably, the ABAI ULTTYQ MEKTEBI for gifted children (Abai National School) is being built in Bostandyq district of Almaty. It is designed to accommodate 900 pupils. It will also be commissioned this year.

It is worth noting Kazakhstan will build 200 new schools in 2025.