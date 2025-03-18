Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025

422 schools for 510,000 seats were commissioned in 2023 and 2024 to solve the lack of seats in 200 schools across Kazakhstan and three-shift schooling problems.

217 schools for 460,00 seats will be built in Kazakhstan by the yearend under the Comfortable School national project initiated by the Head of State. 105 new schools were constructed in 2024, of which 40% were in rural areas. Construction of 112 more comfortable schools will be completed this year.

89 schools for 100,000 seats were built using the recovered assets countrywide. 61 of which for 74,400 seats were already put into service.

Besides, for the past three years over 4,000 schools were updated, and over 2,000 were equipped with modern chemistry, biology, and physics classes in district centers and villages.

200 schools more for 300,000 seats will be built in Kazakhstan in 2025, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry Mereke Amangeldykyzy said.

She added the Head of State tasked to renovate almost 1,300 schools, including 900 rural ones.

