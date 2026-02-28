EN
    15 killed, 30 injured after plane crashes in Bolivia

    10:35, 28 February 2026

    At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured after a Bolivian military plane crashed on Friday in the western city of El Alto, Xinhua reported citing local media.

    15 killed, 30 injured after plane crashes in Bolivia
    Photo credit: @warsurv / X

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Bolivian Air Force skidded off the runway while landing at El Alto International Airport and hit several vehicles, fire department officials were quoted as saying.

    The aircraft was reportedly transporting cash from the Central Bank of Bolivia, with a large amount of banknotes scattered across the crash site.

    The South American country's national airline Boliviana de Aviacion announced the temporary closure of El Alto International Airport following the crash.

    The rescue work was still underway.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday. The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement

     

    Incidents Plane crash World News Latin America
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
