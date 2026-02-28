15 killed, 30 injured after plane crashes in Bolivia

A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Bolivian Air Force skidded off the runway while landing at El Alto International Airport and hit several vehicles, fire department officials were quoted as saying.

The aircraft was reportedly transporting cash from the Central Bank of Bolivia, with a large amount of banknotes scattered across the crash site.

The South American country's national airline Boliviana de Aviacion announced the temporary closure of El Alto International Airport following the crash.

The rescue work was still underway.

🚨🇧🇴 Tragedy in Bolivia



A Bolivian Air Force C 130H Hercules has crashed near El Alto International Airport in La Paz, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 30 injured.



The aircraft had departed from Santa Cruz carrying newly printed banknotes from the central bank.

