    Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region

    15:12, 25 February 2026

    A Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.

    The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.

    The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.

    Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.

    Previously, Qazinform reported a Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed early Wednesday in the western province of Balikesir, killing the pilot. 

