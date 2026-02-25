Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region

The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.

The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.

The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.

Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.

Previously, Qazinform reported a Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed early Wednesday in the western province of Balikesir, killing the pilot.