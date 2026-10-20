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    12 killed, 30 injured in bus-truck crash in Egypt

    23:15, 20 October 2026

    12 people were killed and 30 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on a highway southwest of Cairo on Tuesday, Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

    12 killed, 30 injured in bus-truck crash in Egypt
    Photo credit: Report

    The accident occurred on the Cairo-Assiut western desert road, involving a bus belonging to a private company and a truck, the ministry said.

    A total of 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, transferring the injured to a hospital in nearby Giza province, according to the statement.

    Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar also ordered nearby hospitals to provide all necessary medical support, it said.

    The ministry said the casualty figures were preliminary and that casualty assessment and follow-up operations were still underway.

    Earlier, it was reported that at least 28 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Tanzania's eastern Morogoro Region.

    Egypt Road accidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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