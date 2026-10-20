12 killed, 30 injured in bus-truck crash in Egypt

The accident occurred on the Cairo-Assiut western desert road, involving a bus belonging to a private company and a truck, the ministry said.

A total of 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, transferring the injured to a hospital in nearby Giza province, according to the statement.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar also ordered nearby hospitals to provide all necessary medical support, it said.

The ministry said the casualty figures were preliminary and that casualty assessment and follow-up operations were still underway.

حادث مروع على طريق أسيوط الغربي.. 30 سيارة إسعاف تتحرك https://t.co/RFQBZBU7Xv — مصراوي (@masrawy) October 20, 2026

الأتوبيس مقسوم نصين.. لحظة رفع حطام حادث طريق أسيوط الغربي بعد وفاة 12 راكب https://t.co/VQT21VaAkG — Huna Masr هنا مصر (@hnamasr) October 20, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that at least 28 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Tanzania's eastern Morogoro Region.