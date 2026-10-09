28 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in eastern Tanzania

Joseph Mwasabeja, acting commander of the Morogoro Regional Fire and Rescue Force, said the accident occurred overnight Thursday at Mkambarani along the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam highway.

He said the timber-carrying truck collided with a passenger bus traveling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya in Tanzania's southern highlands.

The bus caught fire following the collision and was completely burnt out, he said.

He attributed the accident to the truck driver, whose identity had not been established, saying the driver was traveling from Iringa toward Dar es Salaam and attempted to overtake other vehicles without taking adequate precautions, resulting in the head-on collision.

At least 28 people have been killed in a road accident involving a Scania lorry carrying timber and a passenger bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya. https://t.co/4ISmKlnCZf https://t.co/a9cHVY80mV — The Citizen Tanzania (@TheCitizenTz) October 9, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that at least 17 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pileup along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.