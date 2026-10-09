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    28 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in eastern Tanzania

    17:45, 9 October 2026

    At least 28 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Tanzania's eastern Morogoro Region, the regional fire and rescue service said Friday, Xinhua reported.

    28 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in eastern Tanzania
    Photo credit: Report

    Joseph Mwasabeja, acting commander of the Morogoro Regional Fire and Rescue Force, said the accident occurred overnight Thursday at Mkambarani along the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam highway.

    He said the timber-carrying truck collided with a passenger bus traveling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya in Tanzania's southern highlands.

    The bus caught fire following the collision and was completely burnt out, he said.

    He attributed the accident to the truck driver, whose identity had not been established, saying the driver was traveling from Iringa toward Dar es Salaam and attempted to overtake other vehicles without taking adequate precautions, resulting in the head-on collision.

    Earlier, it was reported that at least 17 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pileup along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

     

    Africa World News Road accidents Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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