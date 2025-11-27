11 dead, 2 injured as test train collides with workers in SW China
18:09, 27 November 2025
A test train collided with maintenance workers on the track in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province, leaving 11 dead and two injured, Xinhua reports.
The accident happened in the early hours of Thursday at the Luoyangzhen station in Kunming, local railway authorities said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the railway station has so far resumed operations.
