    11 dead, 2 injured as test train collides with workers in SW China

    18:09, 27 November 2025

    A test train collided with maintenance workers on the track in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province, leaving 11 dead and two injured, Xinhua reports.

    Luoyangzhen station
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The accident happened in the early hours of Thursday at the Luoyangzhen station in Kunming, local railway authorities said.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the railway station has so far resumed operations.

    As previously reported, at least 18 people were injured in a train collision in Slovakia.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
