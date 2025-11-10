At least 18 injured in train collision in Slovakia

The collision took place between the town of Pezinok in the Bratislava region and the capital city, Bratislava. According to the state passenger carrier ZSSK, the company is coordinating with the railway infrastructure operator ZSR, as well as police and emergency services, to handle the aftermath of the incident.

According to TASR, the injured were taken to four hospitals under the Bratislava University Hospital (UNB).

Photo credit: TASR

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan is to toughen penalties for fatal road accidents.