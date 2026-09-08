11 boxers to represent Kazakhstan at 2026 Asian Games in Japan

The boxing competition is set to begin on September 21. Ahead of the Games, the Kazakh athletes will take part in a joint training camp.

The men’s team will feature Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (60 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (80 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (90 kg), and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg). The team is led by head coach Nurzhan Nassanov.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

Kazakhstan’s women’s team will be represented by Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Nazym Kyzaibay (54 kg), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg), and Natalya Bogdanova (75 kg). Yeldos Saidalin serves as head coach of the women’s national team.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

The selection of the Asian Games roster was based on the athletes’ results at this season’s World Championships and World Boxing Cup events.

In April, Kazakhstan topped the overall medal standings at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, winning 13 medals — six gold, two silver, and five bronze.

Earlier, Kazakhstan wrapped up its campaign at the Asian U23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, with the men’s team claiming three gold and four silver medals in the final session.