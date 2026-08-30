Kazakhstan’s women boxers win 10 gold medals at Silesian Open in Poland

The competition was held from August 23 to 29 and brought together around 200 athletes from 18 countries.

Kazakhstani boxers claimed 10 gold, two silver and two bronze medals across the U17 and U19 categories.

In the U17 category, gold medals went to: Nuraiym Kudaibergen - 52 kg, Balym Gabitkyzy - 60 kg, Madina Nurmanova - 63 kg, and Ayaulym Ospanova - 70 kg.

In the U19 category, Kazakhstan’s gold medalists were: Asylai Murat - 48 kg, Madira Zhumakhan - 51 kg, Zhanel Imantayeva - 54 kg, Kamila Ospanova - 70 kg, Altyngul Aimukhan - 75 kg, Zarina Tolybay - over 80 kg

The team also secured two silver medals, won by Aknur Tursyngali in the 60 kg category and Aidana Ubaidullakyzy in the 80 kg category.

Maral Tolepbergen (54 kg) and Ramina Makhanova (57 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani junior cyclists won the team sprint gold at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.