10,971 candidates registered for maslikhat elections in Kazakhstan

As of 6 p.m. on November 1, 9,752 candidates had registered in 3,113 single-member constituencies, with an average of three candidates competing for each seat.

In 20 regions, 99 party lists comprising 1,219 candidates were registered. Of these, 527 candidates, or 43.2%, belong to quota-based categories.

In Astana, 83 candidates registered across 17 constituencies, while seven political parties submitted lists featuring 101 candidates.

In Almaty, 83 candidates remained registered across 21 constituencies after withdrawals and disqualifications. Six parties submitted lists containing 121 candidates. Two of them withdrew their candidacies.

In Shymkent, 39 candidates remained in the race after withdrawals and disqualifications. Five parties submitted lists featuring 58 candidates.

The maslikhat elections are scheduled for November 29, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported over 12 million Kazakhstani voters would cast ballots in the maslikhat elections.