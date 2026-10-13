Over 12 million Kazakhstani voters set to cast ballots in maslikhat elections
22:28, 13 October 2026
More than 12 million Kazakhstanis are eligible to vote in the snap elections of deputies to maslikhats (local representative bodies), Central Election Commission member Azamat Aimanakumov announced, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Aimanakumov said at a briefing on Tuesday that territorial election commissions will receive voter lists from akimats (local executive bodies) 20 days before the vote, in line with the calendar plan. The lists will then be finalized.
"Over 12 million voters are expected to take part this year," he said.
Snap elections of maslikhat deputies at all levels are set for November 29, 2026.