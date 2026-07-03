100 silk masterpieces from China on display in Kazakh capital

The showcase highlights both traditional and contemporary Chinese silk art, with special focus on the historical significance of Turpan — a key hub of the ancient Silk Road. For centuries, Turpan was a crossroads of civilizations, where Chinese, Indian, Greek, and Islamic cultures intersected, alongside seven world religions, nineteen ancient scripts, and more than twenty languages.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Turpan’s heritage includes two UNESCO World Heritage sites, the ruins of Jiaohe and Gaochang, as well as the underground irrigation system known as Karez. With over 1,400 cultural monuments and 40,000 archaeological artifacts, the region is considered one of Eurasia’s most important archaeological centers.

Photo credit: Kazinform

At the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin emphasized that cultural exchange is the foundation of peaceful development and cooperation. He noted that China and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen ties between cultural institutions and deepen humanitarian collaboration.

The exhibition presents works that blend traditional silk craftsmanship with modern design, offering visitors a journey through the cultural legacy of the Silk Road and contemporary artistic innovation.

To note, on June 26, the Shanghai History Museum hosted the opening of the international exhibition “Heritage of Ancestors in the Continuity of Traditions”, organized by the Association of Museums of Almaty.