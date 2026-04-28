10 AI-based projects underway in Kazakhstan’s railway sector

According to him, a key tool of the transformation has been the Smart Cargo platform, which brings together government agencies and business representatives. All cargo information is available through a QR code.

“AI automatically checks documents, builds routes, tracks cargo movement, and determines the required permits. As a result, border crossing time has been reduced from four hours to 30 minutes,” Nurlan Sauranbayev said.

Digitalization has also reached the railway sector, where around 10 AI-based projects are being implemented. The main one is the KinetiX diagnostic system.

“Previously, diagnostics were carried out manually, took up to two hours, and depended on the human factor. Now the system automatically uses video analytics to detect wagon defects, predict faults, and monitor nine key parameters in real time. As a result, the diagnostic process has been reduced to eight minutes,” the minister said.

In road transport, an intelligent freight control system is also being introduced. AI determines transport routes, compares data with weigh station records, detects violations, and automatically sends alerts. This helps prevent bypassing weight control checks and reduces road wear.

A unified intelligent transport system, e-Kōlik, is also being developed. Built on the QazTech platform, it will integrate all modes of transport. The system will collect and process data, forecast traffic flows, and automatically make operational decisions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a total of 16.4 billion tenge has been allocated from the budget for the reconstruction of the runway at Pavlodar airport.