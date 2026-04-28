Pavlodar airport reopening date revealed

Currently, nearly half of the airport’s repair work has been completed. According to the regional akimat, the available funding is sufficient to see the project through to completion.

''Kurylys Group RK, the contractor in charge of the project, is currently installing expansion joints on the runway ahead of asphalt concrete paving. The total cost of the project stands at 16.4 billion tenge, including 4.8 billion tenge from the National Fund, 600 million tenge from the republican budget, 1.6 billion tenge from the regional budget, and 9.3 billion tenge from the special state fund,'' said Bauyrzhan Kapenov.

Work completed so far includes milling of asphalt concrete surfaces on the apron, overhead passageway, and runway. Grounding infrastructure has also been installed on the apron, while drainage systems have been built on the runway and taxiways. In addition, perimeter fencing, surveillance cameras, and perimeter lighting have all been completed.

''Overall project completion currently stands at 51%. Construction is scheduled to be finished in July 2026, with the airport expected to reopen in August. Once operations resume, flights on the Pavlodar–Astana and Pavlodar–Almaty routes are expected to restart. Authorities are also considering launching flights to Shymkent, West Kazakhstan region, as well as international destinations in Russia, Belarus, Türkiye, and Egypt,'' the representative of the regional akimat said.

In response to concerns over whether the costly reconstruction could lead to higher airfares, regional officials said no ticket price increases are currently planned.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Shymkent airport is expanding with a second runway.