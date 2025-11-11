Kazakh MFA names new Ambassador-at-Large

Born in 1990 in Aktobe, Suleimenova holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in international relations from L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and a PhD in security and international studies from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Japan.

She has held senior positions in government and international organizations, including Vice Minister and later Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, member of the Majilis Committee on International Affairs, and consultant for UN regional programs. She also has research experience at the Center for Global Policy and Security and the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

In 2023–2025, Suleimenova served as Advisor to the President, acting as the Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President for International Environmental Cooperation.

As reported earlier, a new advisor to the director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was named.