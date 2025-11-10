Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex names new advisor

Yerbolat Mukhamedzhan is a recipient of the Daryn State Youth Award and the Order of Kurmet, as well as a prominent television journalist and producer.

Over the years, he has worked with leading national television channels, produced original analytical programs, and launched educational initiatives in the media field.

He also has extensive experience in education and public administration, having held leadership roles at Maqsut Narikbayev University and served within the Ministry of Education and Science system.

Mukhamedzhan completed professional internships at Bloomberg TV in Hong Kong and London, took part in European Union programs in Brussels, and participated in the World Journalists Forum in South Korea.

He continues to develop and implement media initiatives and is the creator of the television project 'Uade'.

As reported earlier, a new Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee was appointed.