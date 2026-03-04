Zuckerberg sets new Miami record with $170M home purchase

The transaction ranks among the most expensive residential purchases in the United States to date. While it trails the national record reportedly set by Ken Griffin with a roughly $238 million New York apartment deal in 2019, it establishes a new benchmark for the South Florida market.

Image credit: Ferris Rafauli design (Rendering), realtor.com

The estate is located in Indian Creek, a gated island village in Biscayne Bay described as “privately-owned, exclusive residential enclave” and known for ultra-luxury waterfront properties. Zuckerberg and Chan will join a list of high-profile homeowners on the island, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The nearly two-acre site was previously listed for $200 million before the sale was finalized at $170 million. The mansion, which remains under construction, is planned to span approximately 2,800 square meters and include nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Proposed amenities include a gym, library, private dock and an aquarium.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Meta and Advanced Micro Devices signed a multi-year agreement aimed at supporting the company’s next-generation AI infrastructure.

