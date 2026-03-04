EN
    Zuckerberg sets new Miami record with $170M home purchase

    18:08, 4 March 2026

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have closed on a $170 million property in Miami’s Indian Creek community, setting a new price record for Miami-Dade County, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Collage credit: Ferris Rafauli design (Rendering), screenshot from video / Canva / Qazinform

    The transaction ranks among the most expensive residential purchases in the United States to date. While it trails the national record reportedly set by Ken Griffin with a roughly $238 million New York apartment deal in 2019, it establishes a new benchmark for the South Florida market.

    The estate is located in Indian Creek, a gated island village in Biscayne Bay described as “privately-owned, exclusive residential enclave” and known for ultra-luxury waterfront properties. Zuckerberg and Chan will join a list of high-profile homeowners on the island, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

    The nearly two-acre site was previously listed for $200 million before the sale was finalized at $170 million. The mansion, which remains under construction, is planned to span approximately 2,800 square meters and include nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Proposed amenities include a gym, library, private dock and an aquarium.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Meta and Advanced Micro Devices signed a multi-year agreement aimed at supporting the company’s next-generation AI infrastructure.

