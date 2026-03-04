Zuckerberg sets new Miami record with $170M home purchase
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have closed on a $170 million property in Miami’s Indian Creek community, setting a new price record for Miami-Dade County, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The transaction ranks among the most expensive residential purchases in the United States to date. While it trails the national record reportedly set by Ken Griffin with a roughly $238 million New York apartment deal in 2019, it establishes a new benchmark for the South Florida market.
The estate is located in Indian Creek, a gated island village in Biscayne Bay described as “privately-owned, exclusive residential enclave” and known for ultra-luxury waterfront properties. Zuckerberg and Chan will join a list of high-profile homeowners on the island, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.
The nearly two-acre site was previously listed for $200 million before the sale was finalized at $170 million. The mansion, which remains under construction, is planned to span approximately 2,800 square meters and include nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Proposed amenities include a gym, library, private dock and an aquarium.
