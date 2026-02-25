Meta and Advanced Micro Devices seal huge AI deal

The goal is to build AI platforms tailored to Meta’s workloads at massive scale, supporting what the company describes as its push toward personal superintelligence.

Under the agreement, shipments supporting the first gigawatt deployment are expected to begin in the second half of 2026. The initial systems will use a custom AMD Instinct GPU based on the MI450 architecture, paired with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed Venice, and running ROCm software. The infrastructure will be built on the AMD Helios rack scale architecture, developed jointly by AMD and Meta through the Open Compute Project.

“We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as they push the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale. This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta’s workloads, accelerating one of the industry’s largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the center of the global AI buildout,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD.

Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the partnership would help diversify the company’s compute base.

“We’re excited to form a long-term partnership with AMD to deploy efficient inference compute and deliver personal superintelligence. This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute. I expect AMD to be an important partner for many years to come,” said Zuckerberg.

Beyond GPUs, the companies are deepening their cooperation on processors. Meta will serve as a lead customer for 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, including Venice and a next generation processor codenamed Verano, designed with workload specific optimizations to improve performance per dollar per watt.

Meta has already deployed millions of EPYC CPUs and significant volumes of AMD Instinct MI300 and MI350 series GPUs across its global infrastructure.

