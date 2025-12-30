EN
    Zootopia 2 among biggest animated hits ever

    12:14, 30 December 2025

    Zootopia 2 has entered the top five highest-grossing animated films in global box office history, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Zootopia 2, animated film, movie, cinematography
    Photo credit: IMDb

    According to the Animated All-Time Worldwide Box Office ranking, Zootopia 2, released in 2025, has grossed $1,422,363,662 worldwide. Of this amount, $321.2 million came from box office receipts in the United States and Canada.

    As a result, the Disney animated sequel ranked fourth among the most successful animated films of all time, trailing only the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, and Frozen II.

    For comparison, the original Zootopia, released in 2016, ranked 14th on the list with global box office earnings of about $1.02 billion.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the final episode of the fifth season of Stranger Things will be available for viewing on New Year’s Eve.

