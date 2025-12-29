Stranger Things enters its final chapter on Netflix

According to Netflix, viewers can now watch the second part of the final season. The creators promise a large-scale conclusion in which the characters once again face the threat from the Upside Down and make a final attempt to stop Vecna. The series finale is set to be released on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

Ahead of the finale, the platform has launched a special guide to the fifth season. It includes recaps of previous seasons, explanations of key storylines, interviews with cast members and creators, as well as materials tracing the development of the show’s universe from the first season to the final chapter.

The final episode of Stranger Things will be shown not only on the streaming platform but also as part of special offline fan events in select movie theaters across the United States on December 31 and January 1.

First released in 2016, Stranger Things became a cultural phenomenon and brought global recognition to the young actors who played teenagers from the fictional town of Hawkins.

