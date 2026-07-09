Zimbabwe’s President secures two-year extension of presidential rule

The new law also lengthens presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years and abolishes direct presidential elections, shifting the process to parliament.

It also eliminates direct presidential elections, granting parliament the authority to elect the head of state.

Mnangagwa, now 83, was originally due to leave office in 2028. Under the new law, he will remain in power until 2030, potentially serving 12 years as president. His tenure follows the long rule of Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for nearly four decades.

The amendments were passed last month after the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front secured the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament. “Singed, sealed and delivered – it is now law,” Mnangagwa declared in a post on X.

Earlier, it was reported that Zimbabwe had introduced immediate ban on exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates.