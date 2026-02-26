Zimbabwe introduces immediate ban on exports of raw minerals, lithium concentrates

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Zimbabwean Ministry of Mines announced that the ban took effect immediately and will remain in place "until further notice." The directive applies to all minerals, including those currently in transit.

The statement quoted Zimbabwe’s Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Polite Kambamura, noting that the government is counting on the cooperation of the mining sector regarding this measure, which he stated was taken in the "national interest."

Minister Kambamura added that the government remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring transparency, local processing, and value addition. He further emphasised the need for strict compliance and accountability in the exportation of Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth.

Located in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe possesses the continent’s largest lithium reserves. The mineral is exported in vast quantities to China and serves as a critical component in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.

