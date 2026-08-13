Zimbabwe declares disaster after Lake Kariba boat capsize

The vessel was traveling from Kariba to Chalala when it capsized near Long Island on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Strong waves reportedly struck it.

114 passengers and 5 crew members, including an unconfirmed number of children, were on board.

77 people have been rescued so far.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Civil Protection Unit is coordinating a multi-agency response.

The minister said focus remains on search, rescue, recovery, and humanitarian support.

Minister Daniel Garwe emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting lives.

Official condolences were extended to the families of the victims.

As written before, the bodies of 15 Indian tourists who died in a speedboat accident off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island are being repatriated to India on Monday.