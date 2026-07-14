15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam boat tragedy

The mortal remains of all 15 victims are scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Airport on a Vietnam Airlines flight before being transported to the victims’ home states with assistance from local authorities.

The accident occurred on July 11 when a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Phu Quoc Island. The Embassy of India in Vietnam stated that, according to a list of the deceased, 10 people from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, and 2 from Kerala died in the accident.

Several survivors from Andhra Pradesh, involved in the tragic speedboat accident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, arrived at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Sunday night.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that five Indian Air Force personnel died after an An-32 transport aircraft crashed in the northeastern state of Assam.