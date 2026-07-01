Zidane to coach Les Bleus through 2030 World Cup

The FFF Executive Committee approved the decision at a meeting on Tuesday morning. The four-year contract will run through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane succeeds Didier Deschamps and becomes the 18th head coach of the French national team since Henri Guerin took charge in 1964.

54-year-old Zidane will officially begin his new role on August 1, leading Les Bleus in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, then overseeing France’s UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying campaign, the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League, and qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He is expected to announce his coaching staff in early September.

Le Président de la FFF, @PhilippeDiallo et le nouveau sélectionneur de l'@equipedefrance, Zinédine Zidane 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/5t5hZq7Rgc — FFF (@FFF) July 28, 2026

“There is nothing greater than the France national team. It is a joy and a great honor to become its head coach,” Zidane said after his appointment.

He thanked FFF President Philippe Diallo, the federation’s Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for their trust, and paid tribute to Deschamps and his coaching staff for their 14 years in charge.

FFF President Philippe Diallo described Zidane’s appointment as “a source of immense pride” for French football, noting that the former World Cup-winning captain brings together exceptional coaching achievements with the values of talent, hard work, humility, and excellence.

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚 𝙪𝙣𝙚 𝙚́𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 ✨🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ToAJa2fIEK — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 28, 2026

Zidane’s first matches in charge will be in the UEFA Nations League group stage, with France set to face Türkiye on September 25, Belgium on September 28, Italy on October 2, Belgium again on October 5, Italy on November 12, and Türkiye on November 15.

The draw for the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifiers is scheduled for December 6 in Belfast, with qualifying matches to be played from March to November 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the French Football Federation planned to sign all official documents with Zinedine Zidane after the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded.