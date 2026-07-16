Zidane expected to become France's next coach

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano's post on X, the French Football Federation plans to sign all official documents with Zinedine Zidane after the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes.

Romano mentioned that Zidane has not considered any other offers for the past eight months, as he aimed to take the position with France, pending the completion of formal procedures.

🚨🇫🇷 French Federation plan to sign all formal documents with Zinedine Zidane after the end of the World Cup.



Zidane never considered any other proposal over last 8 months; only wanted France job. pic.twitter.com/nertH356Ue — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2026

The news comes a day after France was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup semifinals following a 2-0 defeat to Spain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jürgen Klopp had agreed to the key terms of a deal to become Germany’s next head coach.