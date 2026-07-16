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    Zidane expected to become France's next coach

    01:23, 16 July 2026

    French Football Federation plans to sign all official documents with Zinedine Zidane after the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Zidane expected to become France's next coach
    Photo credit: Zinedine Zidane's Instagram account

    According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano's post on X, the French Football Federation plans to sign all official documents with Zinedine Zidane after the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes.

    Romano mentioned that Zidane has not considered any other offers for the past eight months, as he aimed to take the position with France, pending the completion of formal procedures.

    The news comes a day after France was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup semifinals following a 2-0 defeat to Spain.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jürgen Klopp had agreed to the key terms of a deal to become Germany’s next head coach.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Sport France World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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