Zhuldyz Suleimenova keeps enlightenment minister post

Her candidacy was approved by the Committee on Social and Cultural Development of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay for appointment as minister of enlightenment.

She began her career as chair of the Student Government at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University from 2000 to 2004. She subsequently worked as a lecturer at the Department of Social Sciences and Humanities, chair of the Youth Affairs Committee at the Aktobe Institute of the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics (2004-2006).

From 2010 to 2011, Suleimenova served as deputy vice-rector for academic and educational affairs and headed the Youth Administration at the Kazakh National Agrarian University. She later worked as dean for student affairs at the International Academy of Business and as chief academic secretary of the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher Training University.

Between 2012 and 2017, she held several senior positions at Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, including senior manager and deputy director of the Department of Education Policy and Programs. She became director of the institution’s Development Department in 2017, a position she held until January 2021.

Suleimenova entered politics in 2021 after being elected to the Majilis, Kazakhstan’s lower house of Parliament. She served as a member of the seventh convocation from January 2021 to January 2023 and was a member of the Zhana Kazakhstan parliamentary group.

In March 2023, she returned to the Majilis as a member of the eighth convocation on the party list of the AMANAT party, serving until September 2025.

Suleimenova was first appointed minister of enlightenment in September 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan named a new emergency situations minister.