    Zhibek Kulambayeva skyrockets in latest WTA rankings

    14:44, 26 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva has significantly improved her position in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the singles rankings, she climbed 28 spots to reach the 309th position.

    In the doubles rankings, she improved by one spot, attaining the 115th position.

    As reported earlier, paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja, Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva has become the champion of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany.

