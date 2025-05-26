Zhibek Kulambayeva skyrockets in latest WTA rankings

In the singles rankings, she climbed 28 spots to reach the 309th position.

In the doubles rankings, she improved by one spot, attaining the 115th position.

As reported earlier, paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja, Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva has become the champion of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany.