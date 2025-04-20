Gymnast Milad Karimi clinches second gold at 2025 Doha World Cup

Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi added a men's horizontal bar title on Sunday to his gold medal in the floor exercise event at the 2025 Doha World Cup.

Karimi’s performance earned him a leading 14.500 points, edging Tang Chia-hung of Taiwan and Tang Qi of China.

Earlier it was reported that Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan claimed the men’s floor exercise gold at the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar. His compatriot Altynkhan Temirbek ended up as a runner-up in the men’s floor exercise competition.

Later, Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan won bronze in the men’s pommel horse final.