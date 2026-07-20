Zhibek Kulambayeva finishes runner-up at WTA 250 in Romania

Partnering with Armenia's Alina Charaeva, Kulambayeva advanced to her first WTA final.

In the title match, the Kazakh-Armenian duo lost to Anastasia Detiuc of the Czech Republic and Irina Khromacheva of Russia 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the match tiebreak.

The final marked Kulambayeva's first appearance in a WTA tournament final.

As previously written, Kazakhstan's second-ranked women's tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, secured a Round 2 victory at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament.