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    Zhibek Kulambayeva finishes runner-up at WTA 250 in Romania

    15:32, 20 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva finished runner-up in the doubles event at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament in Romania, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Zhibek Kulambayeva finishes runner-up at WTA 250 in Romania
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Partnering with Armenia's Alina Charaeva, Kulambayeva advanced to her first WTA final.

    In the title match, the Kazakh-Armenian duo lost to Anastasia Detiuc of the Czech Republic and Irina Khromacheva of Russia 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the match tiebreak.

    The final marked Kulambayeva's first appearance in a WTA tournament final.

    As previously written, Kazakhstan's second-ranked women's tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, secured a Round 2 victory at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament.

    Tennis WTA Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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