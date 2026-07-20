Zhibek Kulambayeva finishes runner-up at WTA 250 in Romania
15:32, 20 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva finished runner-up in the doubles event at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament in Romania, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Partnering with Armenia's Alina Charaeva, Kulambayeva advanced to her first WTA final.
In the title match, the Kazakh-Armenian duo lost to Anastasia Detiuc of the Czech Republic and Irina Khromacheva of Russia 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the match tiebreak.
The final marked Kulambayeva's first appearance in a WTA tournament final.
As previously written, Kazakhstan's second-ranked women's tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, secured a Round 2 victory at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament.