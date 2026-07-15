Yulia Putintseva cruises into WTA 250 quarterfinals in Romania

Yulia Putintseva, ranked 82nd in the world and seeded ninth, faced Armenia's Alina Charaeva (world No. 118) in the second round.

The match lasted two sets and ended with the Kazakhstani player winning 6-3, 6-3.

The tennis players spent one hour and 35 minutes on the court. During that time, Putintseva fired three aces, committed one double fault, and converted four of nine break-point opportunities.

The victory seals Yulia Putintseva's spot in the quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of the match between Mayar Sherif of Egypt and Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan's top tennis players will compete in the national championships in Astana.