Zhetysu region unveils 19 new schools and 149 healthcare facilities
Zhetysu region is actively modernizing its social infrastructure. Since the establishment of the region, 19 new schools have been built and another 22 have undergone major renovation, said akim (governor) of the region Beibit Issabayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, this has reduced the number of adapted — or non-purpose-built — school buildings from 69 to 38.
“There are no emergency or three-shift schools in the region,” Beibit Issabayev noted.
In the healthcare sector, 149 new facilities have been commissioned, and 13 older buildings have been renovated.
In addition, since the region was established, 39 sports facilities and 34 cultural institutions have been renovated or newly opened, enabling residents to enjoy sports and cultural activities in more comfortable conditions.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 13,498 new apartments have been commissioned in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region since 2023.