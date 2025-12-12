Zhetysu region unveils 19 new schools and 149 healthcare facilities

According to him, this has reduced the number of adapted — or non-purpose-built — school buildings from 69 to 38.

“There are no emergency or three-shift schools in the region,” Beibit Issabayev noted.

In the healthcare sector, 149 new facilities have been commissioned, and 13 older buildings have been renovated.

In addition, since the region was established, 39 sports facilities and 34 cultural institutions have been renovated or newly opened, enabling residents to enjoy sports and cultural activities in more comfortable conditions.

