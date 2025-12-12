EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Zhetysu region unveils 19 new schools and 149 healthcare facilities

    17:12, 12 December 2025

    Zhetysu region is actively modernizing its social infrastructure. Since the establishment of the region, 19 new schools have been built and another 22 have undergone major renovation, said akim (governor) of the region Beibit Issabayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Zhetysu region unveils 19 new schools and 149 healthcare facilities
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region

    According to him, this has reduced the number of adapted — or non-purpose-built — school buildings from 69 to 38.

    “There are no emergency or three-shift schools in the region,” Beibit Issabayev noted.

    In the healthcare sector, 149 new facilities have been commissioned, and 13 older buildings have been renovated.

    In addition, since the region was established, 39 sports facilities and 34 cultural institutions have been renovated or newly opened, enabling residents to enjoy sports and cultural activities in more comfortable conditions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 13,498 new apartments have been commissioned in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region since 2023.

    Zhetysu region Construction Schools Education Healthcare Regions Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All