One million sq m of new housing built in Zhetysu region

The total housing area reached one million square meters.

6,689 apartments were constructed using budget funds. These include 388 allocated for residents moving from dilapidated housing and 2,362 designated for socially vulnerable groups.

According to the governor, 43,100 people in the region remain on the housing waiting list, including 13,200 from socially vulnerable categories. In Taldykorgan alone, 20,200 people are waiting for housing, including 6,900 vulnerable citizens.

— Over the past three years, an average of 55.8% of social infrastructure facilities have been either newly built or renovated. The upgrades were carried out at 276 sites, Beibit Issabayev added.

These include 41 schools (41.8%), 162 healthcare facilities (63.8%), 34 cultural institutions (36.2%), and 39 sports facilities (79.6%).

