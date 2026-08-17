Zhetysu region to build school worth KZT 5.5 bln

The 600-seat school will be built in Balpyk Bi village, Koksu district.

It is expected to address population growth and relieve pressure on existing schools.

The school will be commissioned by the end of 2027.

More than 500 social projects worth 610 billion tenge have been approved nationwide as part of the country's efforts to recover illegally acquired assets.

17 projects, totaling 64.4 billion tenge, are underway, focusing on new schools and modern learning facilities.

Returned assets are also funding projects in healthcare, sports, and utilities.

As earlier reported, a new school for 1,200 pupils is being constructed in the capital’s Nura district, through recovered assets.