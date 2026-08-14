Kazakh capital to build new 1,200-seat school

7 billion tenge was allocated from the Special State Fund for its construction.

The school will be commissioned next year.

It is designed to address demographic growth and reduce overcrowding in nearby schools No. 84, 85, 89, and 97.

Returned assets are directed toward socially significant projects. Over 500 projects worth 610 billion tenge have been approved nationwide.

In the education sector alone, 17 projects totaling 64.4 billion tenge, including new schools and modern learning facilities, were approved.

Previous allocations funded a hospital, outpatient clinic, and water pipeline in Zhambyl region.

Earlier reports noted, Kazakh capital to build 178 new schools by 2035 to match growing demand.