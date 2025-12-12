Zhetysu region reports unemployment decrease, rise in salaries

He noted that from January through October 2025, the region reported increase in all key economic indicators.

“Since the beginning of the year, 397 billion tenge in investments have been attracted to the region’s economy, reflecting a 17 percent increase. Between 2023 and 2025, 108,000 jobs have been created in the region, of which more than 70,000 are permanent positions,” the governor said.

According to him, unemployment rate decreased in the region by 4.7 percent. The number of targeted social benefit recipients decreased twofold. The average salary in the region rose by 18% reaching 331,000 tenge, while per capita income surged by 19% making 172,000 tenge.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that golden jewelry and ancient artifacts were unearthed in Kazakhstan's Zhetysu region.