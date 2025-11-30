Golden jewelry and ancient artifacts unearthed in Kazakhstan

According to the regional culture and archives department, research led by Doctor of History Dossbol Baigunakov was conducted in 2023-2024.

All artifacts were transferred in November 2024 to the Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpaev Regional Local History Museum.

Archeologists unearthed fragments of gold jewelry: beads, earrings, bone buttons, bronze pins and buckles, and various ceramic vessels.

Of particular value are the gold plates and the so-called varvorka — an ornament that was strung on a thread and served as a pendant element in ritual and status costumes.

Another unique artifact discovered there is a bone item shaped like a “snake-dragon”, believed to have been used in ancient rituals.

According to Maksat Olzhibek, curator of the collections at the Tynyshpaev Museum, research at the burial site has been conducted since the 1960s. However, the most recent expeditions have yielded particularly significant results.

He said in 2023, archaeological work was carried out by specialists from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, led by Dossbol Baigunakov. As a result, several burial mounds were excavated. In total, the Dauylbai necropolis contains 23 mounds, 11 of which are elite — that is, belonging to nobility and ruling clans.

In one large mound (40 meters in diameter, 3–4 meters high), archaeologists found the remains of a man.

Beside the skeleton lay an iron sword (akinak) typical of Saka warriors, along with gold plates and ornaments, indicating the high social status of the buried individual.

In 2024, researchers uncovered a rare burial of a woman and child. The child’s skull was adorned with gold earrings, making this a scientific sensation for the region.

Such burials are extremely rare. It can be said that this is the first paired burial discovered in this area. Based on the skeletal remains, the child’s height was determined to be about 95 centimeters. Near the child’s skull were found gold earrings.

Besides, bronze plates crafted in the Saka animal style — depicting a deer, one of the key symbols of Saka art were unearthed during the excavations.

In 2025, specialists completed restoration work, cleaning metals of corrosion and restoring bone and ceramic items.

The artifacts have now been included in a temporary museum exhibition.

The Dauylbai ridge is one of the least studied regions. It covers more than 100 square kilometers and contains over 190 archaeological sites, including about 150 burial complexes, more than 20 camps and settlements, as well as 20 clusters of petroglyphs dating from different eras — from the Bronze Age to modern times.

