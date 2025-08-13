EN
    Zhasyn Birkenov named Kazakh President's Deputy Press Secretary

    19:12, 13 August 2025

    Zhasyn Birkenov has joined Akorda as the Deputy Press Secretary, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: press service of Khabar JSC

    Previously, Zhasyn Birkenov acted as the director general of Atyrau-Akparat LLP, and later the director of Khabar 24 TV Channel.

    Birkenov, who started his professional career in 2006, had worked for different TV channels throughout years.

    He served as an author and host of a number of thematic programs, editor-in-chief of Khabar 24 TV channel as well as a reporter of Khabar 24 TV channel in Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan appoints Margulan Baimukhan as the ambassador to Thailand, Resident Representative to UNESCAP. 

