Zhasyn Birkenov named Kazakh President's Deputy Press Secretary

Previously, Zhasyn Birkenov acted as the director general of Atyrau-Akparat LLP, and later the director of Khabar 24 TV Channel.

Birkenov, who started his professional career in 2006, had worked for different TV channels throughout years.

He served as an author and host of a number of thematic programs, editor-in-chief of Khabar 24 TV channel as well as a reporter of Khabar 24 TV channel in Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

