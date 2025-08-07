Kazakhstan appoints Margulan Baimukhan as ambassador to Thailand, Resident Representative to UNESCAP
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Thursday named Margulan Baimukhan as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand as well as the Resident Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
