Zharma district in Abai region under quarantine after brucellosis cases detected in cattle

According to the regional veterinary inspection, the disease has been confirmed in nearly 200 animals.

"Today, 193 cattle, including those from private farms, have been sent for slaughter. All cases have been confirmed by laboratory tests," said the regional veterinary department.

According to the regional veterinary inspection, quarantine measures have been introduced in line with veterinary requirements, but local residents are concerned that healthy cattle have not received vaccinations.

"I lost 12 cows, and my neighbor lost more than 20. In a short time, we've lost about 300 heads of cattle in the village. We can’t vaccinate the remaining animals now because of the quarantine. Even if we buy the vaccine ourselves, it won't be valid," said Serikhan Serikbayuly, a local resident.

The subsidiary farm is the main source of income for the villagers in the Bulak village. They sell dairy products and meat at city markets, and the loss of cattle threatens their livelihood.

"People live by producing their own goods. We transport milk to the city, make butter, and sell meat. If the remaining livestock dies, we won’t have anything left to live on," the villagers said.

According to the veterinary service, around 50 new cases of brucellosis have been registered in this settlement over the past three months. Specialists continue to monitor and control the situation.

