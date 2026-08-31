Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova strikes gold at WTT Youth Contender in Slovenia
13:42, 31 August 2026
Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold at the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Otočec, Slovenia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Bekmukhambetova claimed the U13 title after an impressive run through the tournament, defeating Slovenia's Ema Kaluza, India's Kaavya Sareen, Singapore's Lin Jiajun, Croatia's Stella Presecki, Nika Gregurec, and Petra Lipovscak all in straight sets, 3-0.
In the final, Bekmukhambetova defeated Singapore's Huang Krystal 3-1 to secure the gold medal.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's top-ranked men's singles player Alexander Bublik had opened his US Open campaign with a victory.