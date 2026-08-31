Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova strikes gold at WTT Youth Contender in Slovenia

Bekmukhambetova claimed the U13 title after an impressive run through the tournament, defeating Slovenia's Ema Kaluza, India's Kaavya Sareen, Singapore's Lin Jiajun, Croatia's Stella Presecki, Nika Gregurec, and Petra Lipovscak all in straight sets, 3-0.

In the final, Bekmukhambetova defeated Singapore's Huang Krystal 3-1 to secure the gold medal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's top-ranked men's singles player Alexander Bublik had opened his US Open campaign with a victory.