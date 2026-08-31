Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik starts US Open 2026 with four-set win

In the first round, Bublik, ranked 16th in the world and seeded 15th, faced American Jeffrey John Wolf, the world No. 253, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

The Kazakhstani went on to secure a four-set victory, winning 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

The match lasted two hours and 15 minutes, with Bublik firing 18 aces, committing 10 double faults and converting seven of his eight break-point opportunities.

In the second round, Bublik will face the winner of the match between Argentina's Thiago Agustín Tirante and France's Adrian Mannarino.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had moved to the top of the WTA live rankings ahead of the 2026 US Open.