Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain
11:38, 22 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated players from Italy, Spain, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland — all with a score of 3:0.
As reported earlier, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan has claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria.