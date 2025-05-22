EN
    Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain

    11:38, 22 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated players from Italy, Spain, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland — all with a score of 3:0.

    As reported earlier, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan has claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria.

