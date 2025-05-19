Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria
15:24, 19 May 2025
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).
