    Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria

    15:24, 19 May 2025

    Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev has secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
