Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria

During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev has secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025.