Zhanibek Alimkhanuly’s fight to be aired live

The event is set to take place at the Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital. It will be broadcast by Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels. The event will also be aired globally on the internationally recognized sports channel, ESPN.

The boxing night will showcase several bouts featuring Kazakh athletes. Fans will see Sultan Zaurbek take on Azinga Fuzile, Batyrzhan Jukembayev face Kane Gardner, and Balaussa Muzdiman compete against Rosalinda Rodriguez.

Additionally, the Sabyrkhan brothers — Makhmud and Torekhan — along with Uzbek boxer Bakhodir Jalolov, will step into the ring.

As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has expressed his desire to fight against unified super middleweight champion, Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.