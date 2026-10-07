Zhanaozen gas plant project reaches new construction milestone

The work includes the installation of spherical storage tanks with capacities of 500 cubic meters for natural gas liquids and 2,000 cubic meters for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Foundations have also been completed for 6,000-cubic-meter firewater tanks, as well as storage facilities for LPG, natural gas liquids, and up to 1,000 cubic meters of pentane-hexane fraction.

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

Earthworks and foundation construction for the plant’s main production and auxiliary facilities are also progressing. The project will require around 63,000 cubic meters of concrete, with 15,700 cubic meters already poured by early October.

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

Work is also advancing on long-lead equipment and technological modules. Of the 240 equipment items planned for the project, 133 have been completed and 107 are still in production, bringing overall manufacturing progress to 60.8%.

Sea shipments of technological modules began on August 16. Three vessels carrying equipment are now on their way to Kazakhstan, while a fourth is preparing to depart from a port in China. The equipment is being delivered in stages in line with the project schedule.

The plant is being built using a modular approach, with key technological units manufactured off-site and then transported to Zhanaozen for installation.

Meanwhile, construction of the external power supply infrastructure has been completed, and preparations for commissioning are now underway.

Once operational, the plant will be able to process 900 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas annually.

It will produce marketable gas, LPG, and pentane-hexane fraction, helping provide additional gas supplies to residents and industrial enterprises across Mangistau region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry had outlined the timeline for the launch of new gas infrastructure and processing projects.