Zhambyl Zhabayev's 180th anniversary marked in Beijing

The event marked the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great Kazakh poet and akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev.

Kanat Yesbolatov, First Deputy Akim (Governor) of the Almaty region, and Akbar Mazhit, a well-known Chinese writer and translator, addressed guests with welcoming remarks, emphasizing the contribution of the akyn's legacy to Kazakhstan's spiritual culture.

Photo source: Qazinform

Photo source: Qazinform

Among those attending were the poet's granddaughter Saltanat Zhambylova, who heads the literary and memorial museum, as well as Kazakh diplomats and representatives of Chinese academic, creative, and business communities.

Photo source: Qazinform

The program featured a themed exhibition of archival photographs, books, artworks, and ethnographic items from the museum's collections, brought by the poet's granddaughter. The event concluded with a concert by the Almaty Regional Philharmonic named after Suyunbai.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued a congratulatory message to the participants of a gala event honoring the 180th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev