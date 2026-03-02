Head of State greets participants of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s 180th jubilee

"Dear Participants,

I congratulate you on this landmark date – the 180th anniversary of the birth of Zhambyl Zhabayev, a distinguished son of the Kazakh people and a legendary pillar of our national literature.

Zhambyl Zhabayev is a figure of historical significance, a giant of our culture, holding a unique place in the nation’s spiritual life. Through his multifaceted work, the renowned wordsmith glorified such unshakable values as patriotism and unity, heroism and selfless service to the people, honesty and justice.

As a true representative of our people, he made an invaluable contribution to expanding the art of aitys (traditional improvised singing), reviving epic traditions, and fostering cultural kinship between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples.

Masterfully capturing the life of his era, the poet earned the sincere recognition and respect of the people. The works of this great akyn (improvisational poet), rightfully hailed as the 'Homer of the 20th century,' have been translated into dozens of languages, becoming a treasure for all of humanity.

Undoubtedly, the rich legacy of the akyn, who chronicled the events of two centuries, will remain a spiritual guide for generations to come. I am certain that the scholarly evaluations and new frameworks established during this anniversary year will shed light on previously unseen dimensions of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s life.

May this important event be a resounding success, and may all your future endeavors meet with great achievement!," the President stated.