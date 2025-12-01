Zhambyl region to supply drinking water to 24 villages and 9 urban districts

According to him, 13.9 billion tenge from the republican and regional budgets, along with a special state fund, will be allocated for this project.

This initiative is expected to bring the coverage of quality drinking water to 100%, compared with 97.1% in rural areas and 98% in urban areas in 2024.

In the gasification sector, 14 projects totaling 20.5 billion tenge are underway across six districts—Zhambyl, Zhualy, Korday, Moiynkum, Talas, Sarysu, and Shu. Funded by the National Fund and local budgets, these projects are expected to raise per capita gas supply coverage from 91.3% to 91.8%.

The length of heating networks in the region’s cities totals 350.7 km, with a wear rate of 54%. This year, the main M-1 heating main in Taraz was reconstructed, along with an extension of the network for a new microdistrict. In Karatau, the fuel oil facility and the central boiler house were renovated.

In addition, the M-3 heating main in Taraz is being reconstructed. Of the planned 1.4 km, 0.7 km of pipelines worth 2.1 billion tenge have already been replaced. The wear level of the heating networks is expected to drop to 53% by yearend.

The total road network in Zhambyl region spans 10,000 km. This year, 28 billion tenge was allocated to 182 road projects, covering a total of 460.2 km. Of this, 17.7 km of new roads were built, 8 km of existing roads were reconstructed, and 434.5 km underwent medium repairs.

According to the governor, upon completion of these works, 99.5% of local roads will be in good or satisfactory condition, while the condition of street and road networks in settlements is expected to improve to 89%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that since the beginning of the year Zhambyl region had attracted 553.6 billion tenge in investments, of which 82% are private funds.